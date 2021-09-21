Marcos Veras wins lawsuit against Marcius Melhem

Marcos Veras won a lawsuit against marcius melhem. With the decision, the actor is free to mention the name of the former director of Humor at TV Globo in publications on social networks. The information is from the TV news.

Melhem filed a lawsuit against Veras after claiming he was offended by publications in favor of Dani Calabresa, who accused him of sexual and moral harassment. In June of this year, judge Luiz Felipe Negrão, from the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, in Rio de Janeiro, considered the phrases uttered by the actor as “potentially harmful” and asked him to withdraw the posts and ban new publications.

Judge Claudia Telles, from the 5th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro, accepted Veras’ appeal and said that the actor felt “censored.”

According to the opinion, the decision “offends the freedom of expression, censors the word beforehand and impedes the right of defense, and may result in the impossibility of defending himself against any texts, news and/or accusations of third parties and/or the own aggravated”.

According to Notícias da TV, Marcius Melhem said that he accepted the decision, “since he just did not want him mentioned in offensive content and that, at no time, he intended to impede the free expression or manifestation of anyone.”

