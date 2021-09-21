Maria Clara decides to act to discover Marta’s secret

The mysteries involving the Medeiros family move the next chapters of the novel Empire, currently unhidden by TV Globo. An album with secrets from the past of maria marta (Lília Cabral) disappears from the house of Silviano (Othon Bastos) and she puts Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) against the wall.

Discussions leave the children of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) intrigued. At the breakfast table, they ranted about it. “I can not take it anymore! Everywhere I look in this house there are people conspiring”, speech Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) and then Silviano arrives at the scene. “So, do you have something to declare?”she asks, putting the butler against the wall.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“You know I’m a grave”, dodges the official. “Clear! A tomb full of rotten things inside”, provokes Maria Clara. “With your permission, I will be away so as not to interfere with the coffee tasting”, says Silviano. “What was this? What frame was that?”, question João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) after the butler leaves the place.

“I was passing by Marta’s room and she was arguing with Maurílio. From what I understand it was something that disappeared very important in Silviano’s house. The conversation was very tense”, explain Du (Josie Pessoa), leaving everyone scared.

Below you can check the complete summary of the next chapters:

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.