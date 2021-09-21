Marina Miranda, Dona Charanga from ‘Escolinha’, dies in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

the actress and comedian Marina Miranda, 90 years old, died this Monday (20) in Rio.
She had been hospitalized since Sunday (19) at Hospital Miguel Couto, in Leblon, in the South Zone, with a serious condition.
The actress, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, had a urinary tract infection and lung disease.
Marina Miranda played Dona Charanga at the Escolinha do Professor Raimundo — Photo: Reproduction
Marina Miranda worked on programs such as “The Little School of Professor Raimundo”, where he played Dona Charanga, and “Scales, But Does Not Fall”.
She built a career with outstanding characters and with Tião Macalé formed an unforgettable duo.
Scales But Doesn’t Fall: Tião Macalé and Marina Miranda
Marina Miranda participated in the program ‘Os Trapalhões’ alongside Tião Macalé
In 1977, he made the soap opera “Mrs. Xepa” alongside Yara Cortes and Nivea Maria.
He also participated in miniseries like “Tent of Miracles”, in 1985, and in the 1990s he made “the owner of the world“.
Marina Miranda, in a photo posted by her daughter on the day of hospitalization — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Through a social network, Paulo Cintura, who also worked at the “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, lamented the death of the actress.
“Another TV star rises to join the CELESTIAL cast of Prof. Raimundo’s Escolinha. May Marina Miranda have Good Light and Peace in the Spirit”, says the post.