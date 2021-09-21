Markets are caught selling beer, mortadella and ham with expiry date in Recife | Pernambuco

Three markets were fined, this Monday (20), by Procon de Pernambuco for selling food illegally, in Recife. During inspection, the teams caught beer, ham and mortadella with their expiration date. All products were discarded ( see video above ).

Through a statement, the Pernambuco Procon informed that the teams inspected Bompreço located on Avenida Conselheiro Rosa e Silva, in Aflitos, in addition to Sacolão Deus e Fiel and Belo Dia Market, in Nova Descoberta, in the North Zone.

In all, 63 cans of beer were discarded. On Belo Dia, inspectors found 3.5 kilos of cold cuts sold irregularly, also thrown away.

Also according to the consumer protection agency, inspectors were taking action to detect if there were markets not complying with protective measures to prevent the dissemination of Covid-19.

In the note, Procon said that the sale of expired products was detected in Sacolão and Belo Dia. The two establishments will respond to administrative measures determined by the consumer protection agency.

The assessed markets will have ten days to present the defense. Fines can range from R$1,050 to R$9 million, depending on the seriousness of the infraction, according to Procon.

Bompreço, said Procon, had Tuscan sausage being sold without the information on manufacturing and expiration dates exposed to customers. According to the Consumer Protection Code (CDC) this is not allowed.

The Department of Justice of Pernambuco warned that consumers should check the validity, conditions of consumption of the products and, mainly, the way they are being exposed for sale.

Through a note, Bompreço stated that “it has internal procedures that ensure the accuracy of the information on the packaging of items found in the store”.

Also according to the supermarket, “this episode consists of an isolated fact, alien to the store’s operational routine, and which is already investigating the causes to take the necessary measures”.

The g1 tried to contact the other establishments fined on Monday by Procon, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.

