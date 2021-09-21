Marta despairs at having the secret of the exposed past; know which · TV news

Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will go into turmoil after discovering that a secret from her past has been leaked into Império. Lorraine (Dani Barros) will break into Silviano’s (Othon Bastos) house and find an album that proves that the butler was married to his mistress. The rogue will soon be excited by her discovery, while the “empress” will freak out.

When faced with the book, the crook will start flipping through the pages to see if she finds something interesting. “This was the wedding of the year: Maria Marta de Mendonça and Albuquerque and her fiance… Renato? Silviano kept everything about the wedding. It’s all documented… Honeymoon… Everything… There are pictures! And this Renato… It’s the… It can’t be… My God in heaven! That’s worth a fortune!”, she will celebrate, realizing what she’s found.

The scammer will leave the right place that she can earn a lot of money. Silviano will be shocked when he doesn’t find the object. “My lady’s album I kept all these years! It was here! Someone stole the album from me! No! That couldn’t happen!”

With no alternative, he will go to the madam to tell what happened. “A tragedy has happened. Something that will affect us irreversibly. The scrapbook was stolen from my house”, will tell the faithful squire. The wife of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will be very scared: “And what was important about this album? Wait… I can’t believe it! For God’s sake, Silviano!”.

The butler will then confirm Martha’s worst fears. “Exactly, milady. That album told all your story. Your true story. Documented with all the details. Right now, someone may be reading about your life and, mainly, that I, Renato Silviano dos Santos Muniz, was her first husband,” he will report.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

