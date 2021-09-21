Matheus Nascimento scores, and Botafogo beats São Paulo in stoppage time for the Under-20 Brazilian

Entitled to a nice goal from Matheus Nascimento, O Botafogo won the São Paulo by 3 to 2 this Monday, in Cotia, after leaving behind 2-0, and remained in the G-8 of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The Glorious went to 28 points and finished the 16th round in sixth place.

Despite the good performance of Enius, Botafogo did not have a good first half and was involved by the good team of São Paulo led by Alex. The tricolores opened the scoreboard after 11 minutes: Reydson failed, Léo threw over and João Adriano got it first, making it 1-0.

Botafogo grew in the game around the 25th minute, when Matheus Nascimento almost equalized, but goalkeeper Felipe came out well and avoided the Alvinegro goal. São Paulo, after the technical stop, managed to double their advantage, with Vitinho out of the area: 2-0.

The alvinegra team was lost in the game after the second goal, and the goalkeeper Igo Gabriel became the main figure of the first half, making at least three great saves. In the end, however, Matheus Nascimento received it from Juninho, gave a nice dribble over Thiagão and replaced the Fogão in the game: 2-1.

In the second half, São Paulo put a ball on the crossbar at nine minutes, with Thiagão, head. However, Botafogo was the one who most sought the attack and improved a lot compared to the first half. And the tie came in the 14th minute: Vitinho crossed from the left and Kaue checked in the area: 2 to 2.

The partnership game became even more like Fogão after Carrijo, from São Paulo, was sent off at 23. However, São Paulo referee Lucas Canetto Bellote made up soon after, expelling Ênio with the second yellow card in a complaint that nobody understood.

With the two teams with ten players on the field, the game dropped a lot in production, a lot also due to fatigue. But the Glorious was awarded for the fight in the end. In the 45th minute, Rikelmi went in from the left and Ryan got it first, beating goalkeeper Felipe: 3-2 and Fogão’s turn!

SPECTACULAR TURN OF #STRONGBASE! 🔥🚀 Fogão’s U-20 kids looked for a brilliant comeback away from home and defeated São Paulo by 3-2, this second (09/20), at the Brazilian Nationals. THE # Strong Base it’s also packed huh! ⚽️ Matheus Nascimento

⚽️ Kaue

Ryan 📺: CBF TV pic.twitter.com/ZsL8X0hVpD — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 20, 2021

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday to receive Atlético-GO, at CEFAT, at 15h. Afterwards, he visits Ceará, on October 3rd, at CT Cidade Vozão, and closes his participation in the first phase against Corinthians, on October 10th, at CEFAT.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 2 X 3 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Marcelo Portugal

Date-Time: 09/20/2021 – 4:15 pm

Referee: Lucas Canetto Bellote (SP)

Assistants: Rodrigo Meirelles Bernardo (SP) and Izabele de Oliveira (SP)

Income and audience: closed gates

Yellow cards: Guilherme, Léo, Alex de Souza and Carrijo (SAO); Ênio, Kauê and Vitor Marinho (BOT)

Red cards: Carrijo 23’/2ºT (SAO); Enio 25’/2ºT (BOT)

Goals: João Adriano 11’/1ºT (1-0), Vitinho 32’/1ºT (2-0), Matheus Nascimento 46’/1ºT (2-1), Kauê 14’/2ºT (2-2) and Ryan 45’/ 2nd T (2-3)

SÃO PAULO: Philip; Nathan (Anilson 34’/2ºT), Thiagão, Pedro Lucas and Patryck; Léo, Brian (Carrijo 38’/1ºT) and Pedrinho; Vitinho, Facundo (Gabriel – Halftime) and João Adriano (Maioli 21’/2ºT) – Coach: Alex de Souza.

BOTAFOGO: Igo Gabriel; Carlos Henrique (Pedro Lucas 34’/2ºT), Henrique Luro, Reydson and Vitor Marinho (Ewerton 37’/2ºT); Wendel, Kauê (Felipe Vieira 37’/2ºT) and Juninho (Rikelmi 21’/2ºT); Vitinho (Ryan 37’/2ºT), Matheus Nascimento (Gabriel Conceição 34’/2ºT) and Ênio – Technician: Ricardo Resende.

Check the classification of the Brazilian U-20 Championship: