Mauro Cezar detonates Renato Gaúcho in Flamengo’s defeat: ‘90% on his account’ | Flamengo

Renato GauchoAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Posted 20/09/2021 15:00 | Updated 09/20/2021 15:01

Rio – Flamengo was defeated by Grêmio last Sunday in a very bad performance by the team. Participating in the podcast “Posse de Bola”, on the portal “UOL”, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira detonated the way Renato Gaúcho behaved during the match.

“He’s always on the razor’s edge in many moments, in danger and yesterday was a disaster, 90% goes to Renato’s account, Renato has to reflect and the only chance for Flamengo to change that, I think, is if he talks to the more experienced players and the players to show him that it won’t be that way. Flamengo gave up its best features in exchange for a cool new feature, which is knowing how to play at speed with space, but it won’t always show up,” he said. .

With the result, Flamengo saw Atlético-MG open up 11 points in the lead in the Brazilian Championship. The Rio club has two games in hand, however, according to Tristão Garcia’s calculations, the mathematical chances of Rubro-Negro titles are only 9%.