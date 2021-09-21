MC Gui finds condoms under mattress in stall

Afraid of the spider in the stall of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, MC Gui decided to chat with Gui Araujo, Dynho Alves and Mussunzinho, who were in the tree house, and said he found a condom underneath of your mattress in the stall.

The funkeiro took the mattress off the floor to try to find the spider, but noticed the presence of a black plastic bag when he looked closely. “It’s a condom. It’s closed,” he said to Tiago Piquilo, Dayane Mello and Liziane Gutierrez.

Then, the funkeiro left the place to sleep and went to tell the ‘curiosity’ to Gui Araujo, Dynho Alves and Mussunzinho – who were in the tree house.

Ô, I took the mattress there and there was a condom under the mattress closed. He had. It’s there.

Following the statement, the camera from Playplus, the program’s streaming platform, cut the scene to another point in the house.

In another moment, MC Gui won the company of Liziane Gutierrez in the chat with the pedestrians and returned to talking about condoms.

“And the condom? Sweater, huh!”, joked MC Gui. “The one who was sleeping on the floor was Dynho, Victor,” said Mussunzinho, remembering the names of the first stall in the edition.

“It has confident nursing in the Taco himself, huh, mano,” Ironized Gui Araujo. “He’s so confident he’s under the mattress,” MC Gui mocked.

Without speaking out, Mussunzinho indicated that Nego do Borel could be the owner of the condom. “Question for Nego [do Borel] tomorrow he will respond,” he suggested.

Farm 2021: MC Gui says he found a condom in the stall Image: Playback/Playplus

MC Gui also said that they suspected that the condom was forgotten in the stall since the last edition of the reality show.

Inside, they asked me if it was from the other edition. Sweater on the wide face, huh.

“Nobody cleans, right,” laughed Gui Araujo.

MC Gui closed the subject by making fun of who would have taken the condom to the stall.

Sometimes, people like to play with balloons, right?

