MC Gui finds condoms under mattress in stall

Afraid of the spider in the stall of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, MC Gui decided to chat with Gui Araujo, Dynho Alves and Mussunzinho, who were in the tree house, and said he found a condom underneath of your mattress in the stall.
The funkeiro took the mattress off the floor to try to find the spider, but noticed the presence of a black plastic bag when he looked closely. “It’s a condom. It’s closed,” he said to Tiago Piquilo, Dayane Mello and Liziane Gutierrez.
Then, the funkeiro left the place to sleep and went to tell the ‘curiosity’ to Gui Araujo, Dynho Alves and Mussunzinho – who were in the tree house.
Ô, I took the mattress there and there was a condom under the mattress closed. He had. It’s there.
Following the statement, the camera from Playplus, the program’s streaming platform, cut the scene to another point in the house.
In another moment, MC Gui won the company of Liziane Gutierrez in the chat with the pedestrians and returned to talking about condoms.
“And the condom? Sweater, huh!”, joked MC Gui. “The one who was sleeping on the floor was Dynho, Victor,” said Mussunzinho, remembering the names of the first stall in the edition.
“It has confident nursing in the Taco himself, huh, mano,” Ironized Gui Araujo. “He’s so confident he’s under the mattress,” MC Gui mocked.
Without speaking out, Mussunzinho indicated that Nego do Borel could be the owner of the condom. “Question for Nego [do Borel] tomorrow he will respond,” he suggested.
MC Gui also said that they suspected that the condom was forgotten in the stall since the last edition of the reality show.
Inside, they asked me if it was from the other edition. Sweater on the wide face, huh.
“Nobody cleans, right,” laughed Gui Araujo.
MC Gui closed the subject by making fun of who would have taken the condom to the stall.
Sometimes, people like to play with balloons, right?
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 21
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 21
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 21
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 21
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 21
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 21
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 21
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 21
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 21
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 21
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 21
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 21
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 21
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 21
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 21
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 21
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 21
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
21 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show