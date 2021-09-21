MC Gui’s cousin disappears, and the car is found five days later in the city of SP – Zoeira

the businessman’s car René Casagrande, missing for five days, was found on a street in Itaquaquecetuba, in Greater São Paulo. Owner of a tobacconist, the victim is a cousin of the funkeiro MC GUI, one of the confined of The Farm 13, gives RecordTV, who has no idea of ​​the relative’s disappearance. Information is from the website In off.

Cousin of MC Gui wore a gold cord

According to a TV channel report, Renê wore a gold cord that may have drawn the attention of criminals. A relative who wished not to identify herself conjectured to the report about the possibility of an attempted robbery.

Asked by the reporter about a possible kidnapping, the family says there wasn’t ransom demand. “Nobody contacted us,” he added.

See too

Still according to the matter, Renê’s wife received a call at dawn, in which city guards said the vehicle had been found. The location of the find is known for irregular garbage disposal and even the abandonment of corpses.

abandoned vehicle

The vehicle was abandoned, with open doors and documents in the back seat. “The backseat was torn, the gas pipe was cut. We went to the place and found the car a little overturned“, reported.

The relative still claims that the family gave missing some jewelry that they were in a bag found by the agents, which contained gold chains. “The others weren’t where he always keeps them.”

Although treating it as a disappearance, the family believes that the victim may have been kidnapped, as he had a bank card. The relative also suggests that Renê, also a merchant, may have been the victim of scams related to Pix, since his cell phone was taken, she said.

The vehicle has been referred for inspection.