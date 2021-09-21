MC Gui’s cousin disappears in São Paulo; family fears kidnapping

Entrepreneur Renê Casagrande has been missing for five days. Renê is MC Gui’s second cousin. The news was released this Monday (20/09) by journalist Luiz Bacci, presenter of Cidade Alerta, on Record TV. Family members confirmed the information and suspected a kidnapping after Renê’s car was found.

The victim’s vehicle was located on a well-known street used for irregular garbage disposal, far from the city center of Itaquaquecetuba, in São Paulo. The car was overturned and with the doors open, as reported by the General Balance Sheet, also from Record TV. The police found a bag with some gold chains inside the car, but the family missed other jewelry used by the businessman.

René is the father of two children. Confined in A Fazenda 13, MC Gui does not know what happened. The police investigate the case and do not rule out kidnapping. However, so far, there has been no contact with family members or a ransom request