Medrado reveals that he has already been to ‘Casos da Família’. Check out an excerpt! | Television



Medrado in ‘Family Cases’ – Reproduction

Medrado in ‘Family Affairs’reproduction

Published 09/20/2021 20:56

Rio – Fernanda Medrado is one of the people of “A Fazenda 13” and entered the rural reality show after causing it in “Power Couple 5”. However, the rapper was already making shacks on television long before thinking about participating in the programs of Record. She has been on “Family Affairs” and “Você na TV”.

When he participated in João Kléber’s program on RedeTV!, Medrado was with a boy who was supposedly her boyfriend. The theme of the day on “You on TV” was “Boyfriend will reveal a secret that will shock his girlfriend” and the two broke their dick on television.

When she was in “Casos de Família”, the participant of “A Fazenda” made a real shack in front of Christina Rocha. The subject of the program was “Woman doesn’t like men, likes money” and the rapper was fighting with a man who was her boyfriend. She even had a tantrum and said that she made the boy pay R$ 2 thousand for a mega hair for her.

Even Medrado’s own team confirmed that the person was in both programs. Gossip do Dia’s Instagram profile posted a photo of the rapper on both shows and the official profile of the girl responded in the comments. “She was young. Who ever?” he said.

Here’s a YouTube video that shows Medrado in both programs: