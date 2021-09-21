Méliuz shares rise sharply after 3 days of decline, Via advances with marketplace data; Vale and Petrobras oscillate

Méliuz (Photo: Disclosure/Facebook)

SAO PAULO – After a very troubled session, the trading session this Tuesday (21), at first, is calmer for the Brazilian Stock Exchange, although the Ibovespa does not register much strength, with Vale (VALE3) operating with a slight increase this Tuesday (21), while Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) went from slight decline to slight gains.

Iron ore futures took a breather after losses on Monday, though they remain below $100 a tonne on restrictions on China’s steel production and concerns about the country’s housing market. In Singapore, they were traded up 0.6%, quoted at US$ 94.15 a ton.

Prices fell more than 11% on Monday as the world’s biggest steelmaker moves to meet its target of reducing volumes this year and improving air quality. Prices have accumulated low of about 60% since the high in May, affecting shares of miners.

Papeles do Méliuz (CASH3) are the highlight of gains, up around 8%, after three sessions of strong decline. Via (VIIA3) shares also registered a significant increase, of around 3%. Via stated that it managed to go from a level of around 10 thousand sellers to 100 thousand in a period of nine months, surpassing the initial estimate of reaching up to 90 thousand in 2021.

Among the falls, Aeris (AERI3) is down around 7% after the release of new guidance. According to XP, the guidance confirms the concern about the speed in the resumption of profitability levels

Cosan also closed the purchase of a 47% stake in Grupo Radar for R$ 1.479 billion. With the acquisition, the company will hold more than 50% of the share capital of Radar, which manages 390 agricultural properties. The stock goes up about 1%. Check out more highlights:

Novonor informed Braskem that it has not yet made a decision on how it will dispose of its controlling stake in the company, the petrochemical company said in a statement to the market on Monday.

The text was produced after B3 and CVM asked the petrochemical company for clarification on a news published in the newspaper Valor this Monday regarding the presentation of a “model for sale by Braskem”.

Braskem stated that “it is not aware of the information contained in the news”. The company also sent a statement from Novonor, questioned by the company on Saturday. In the document, Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, states that among the alternatives for the sale of its stake in Braskem is “alienation through the capital market”.

Brazil Agro (AGRO3)

BrasilAgro announced that it has sold, for R$ 130.1 million, part of Fazenda Rio do Meio, located in the municipality of Correntina (BA), according to a relevant fact disclosed to the market.

According to the statement, the value of the business is equivalent to 250 sacks of soy, around R$ 45.5 thousand, per useful hectare.

“The buyer has already made an initial payment in the amount of R$5.3 million and will make an additional payment of R$10.6 million in 2021. The remaining balance will be paid in seven annual installments,” added the company.

Aeris released its guidance for 2021-2022 with metrics for production, revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) and capex.

The numbers are as follows: (i) production of 3.1–3.2 GW and 4.3–5.2 GW in 2021-22, with net revenues of R$2.4–2.7 billion and R$ 3.3 billion and 4.0 billion in 2021-22, respectively, reflecting the continued increase in the use of installed capacity in the coming years; (ii) Adjusted Ebitda (including SUDENE tax benefits) of R$200 million –250 million and R$300 million – 450 million in 2021-22, respectively, implying margins of 8.8%-10.3% for 2021 -22; and capex of R$350 million – R$400 million and R$50 million – R$120 million for 2021-22.

In the short term, analysts do not see much difference versus estimates (2021 practically in line), but point out that comments are worth looking at 2022:

“We think that the guidance confirms our concern about the speed of the return to profitability levels (the main reason for our recent downgrade to neutral), with a slightly worse margin indication than our estimates (and which were already well below vs. the average of consensus). And now we see limited upside review space for revenue estimates, as our (and consensus) figure of BRL 4 billion for revenue in 2022 is in line with the top of the guidance,” XP points out, which follows neutral in relation to the paper, with a target price of R$ 10 for the share in 2022.

Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia, currently undergoing court-supervised reorganization, accepted a proposal from private equity firm Vinci Partners to acquire a subsidiary for R$266 million.

The company’s board is in favor of the sale, but the proposal will require bankruptcy court approval, the company said on Tuesday.

Energisa contracted a loan of R$ 166 million from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for an undertaking by Energisa Tocantins Transmissora (ETT), as announced on Monday.

The cost of this financing is IPCA plus 4.90% per year, with a term of 238 months, with a grace period of 38 and 200 months of monthly interest and amortization payments.

On Monday, Raízen announced its first long-term sale of renewable natural gas, or biomethane, with Yara Brasil Fertilizantes, in a five-year contract, according to a statement released on Monday.

The volume involved in the transaction is 20 thousand cubic meters per day, added the company, which is controlled by Cosan.

Cosan also closed the purchase of a 47% stake in Grupo Radar for R$ 1.479 billion. With the acquisition, the company will hold more than 50% of the share capital of Radar, which manages 390 agricultural properties.

Petz received a letter of resignation from Diogo Ugayama Bassi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Investor Relations Officer. Subsequently, at a meeting held on this date, the company elected Aline Ferreira Penna Peli to the position of CFO and Investor Relations.

Aline Penna will assume the new position as of October 1, 2021 and, as the company highlights, has nearly 20 years of professional experience, having been, before joining the Company, Executive Director of Strategy, M&A,

Business Development, Venture Capital and Investor Relations at Arezzo&Co, where he worked for about 5 years. Aline also has 14 years of professional experience in the Financial Market, in the Buy-Side Equity Research areas, having been a senior analyst at HSBC Asset Management and Bradesco Asset Management with a focus on covering companies in the Consumer and Retail segment in Brazil and in Latin America, in addition to Private Equity and Investment Banking/M&A. Ms. Aline has a degree in Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

Diogo will remain with the company until October 17, 2021. Thus, he will support the beginning of the process of transitioning his activities to Aline.

Marcopolo (POMO4)

Bank of America Global Research revised the investment thesis in Marcopolo, and reduced the target price from R$ 4.4 to R$ 3, compared to R$ 2.35 for the second rate, maintaining the underperform evaluation (perspective of valuation below the market average).

The bank assesses that Marcopolo’s management team did a good job during the crisis, quickly adjusting its cost structure, launching new products and selling unprofitable operations. The company was, however, the hardest hit by Covid in the automotive sector under Bank of America coverage. The bank assesses that the third quarter could be the lowest point, followed by a gradual recovery.

Jalles Ax (JALL3)

Bank of America Global Research started coverage of Jalles Machado with neutral valuation (perspective of valuation within the market average) and target price of R$ 12. The bank says that, although the company benefits from good commodity prices , believes that it operates with a high level of hedge, which limits exposure to high point prices, operates 100% with leases, with high investments and with limitations on the distribution of capital.

Last week, WEG announced a new product line, called WEG Home, focused on home automation. Credit Suisse sees this announcement as important because it makes room for new vertical growth for the company and strengthens its partnership with residential customers. Thus, the bank maintains an outperform valuation (perspective of appreciation above the market average) for WEG, and a target price of BRL 38.89, compared to the second quote of BRL 46.

