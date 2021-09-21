Méliuz, Via and Banco Pan lead among the highs on the Ibovespa this morning By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The market tries to recover from yesterday’s fall, rising 0.64%, to 109,541 points, earlier this morning, at 10:30 am. The rise is led by Méliuz (SA:), Via (SA:) and Banco Pan (SA:). At the other end, Raia Drogasil (SA:), CSN (SA:) and Gerdau (SA:) lead among the casualties.

Cosan (SA:) – Cosan conglomerate signed a contract with Mansilla Participações to buy a 47% stake in agricultural property manager Radar for a net value of R$1.479 billion. The shares advance 0.61%, to R$ 23.16.

BrasilAgro (SA:) – Brasilagro sold, for R$ 130.1 million, part of Fazenda Rio do Meio, located in the municipality of Correntina (BA), according to a material fact disclosed to the market. According to the statement, the value of the business is equivalent to 250 bags, about 45.5 thousand reais, per useful hectare. The shares soar 2.49%, at R$ 28.44.

Energisa (SA:) – Energisa contracted a loan of R$ 166 million from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for the Energisa Tocantins Transmissora (ETT) project. The cost of this financing is 4.90% more per year, with a term of 238 months, with a grace period of 38 and 200 months of monthly interest and amortization payments. Shares rise 1.96%, to R$15.09.

Raizen (SA:) – Raízen announced its first long-term sale of renewable, or biomethane, with Yara Brasil Fertilizantes, in a five-year contract, according to a statement released on Monday. The volume involved in the transaction is 20 thousand cubic meters per day, added the company that is controlled by Cosan. The shares appreciate 0.84%, at R$ 7.17.

Braskem (SA:) – Novonor informed Braskem that it has not yet made a decision on how it will dispose of its controlling stake in the company, the petrochemical company said in a statement to the market on Monday. The shares gain 1.10%, at R$59.03.

Goal (SA:) – Gol will have an eVTOL-type electric aircraft network, with operations expected to start in mid-2025. The airline signed, together with Grupo Comporte, the controlling shareholder, a non-binding protocol of intentions with Avolon for the acquisition and /or lease of 250 aircraft. The papers rise 1.96%, to R$ 19.24.

Petz (SA:) – Petz informed that it has received a letter of resignation from Diogo Ugayama Bassi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Investor Relations Officer. The board of directors elected Aline Ferreira Penna Peli for the functions. Assets soar 2.63%, at R$ 26.17.

Course (SA:) – Rumo Logística signed a contract for the construction of the first state railway in Mato Grosso, with an estimated investment of between R$9 billion and R$11 billion. The section will be built under the authorization regime. Unlike concessions, the model predicts that 100% of the risks remain in the hands of the private sector. Shares retreat 0.35%, at R$17.25.

Hering (SA:) – Cia Hering informs that Verde Asset Management now holds 16,339,400 shares, equivalent to 10.05% of the shares issued by the company. The participation is represented exclusively by common shares held in cash.

CVC (SA:) – CVC announced that it has completed the ratification of a capital increase in the amount of R$454.2 million through the issuance of approximately 23.8 million new common shares. During the capitalization process, the rating agency Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services (S&P) raised, on August 19, the Company’s corporate rating from brB to brBB on the Brazilian National Scale, with a stable outlook. The shares soar 2.18%, at R$ 21.05.

TC (SA:) – The TC ( Traders Club ) approved the share buyback program, which should reach 1 million common shares. The deadline for making a purchase is 12 months, starting on September 21st. These shares will be held in treasury. Assets advance 0.82%, to R$ 6.12.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras’ new strategic plan, which will cover the period between 2022 and 2026, will bring decarbonization initiatives, such as a reforestation program for degraded areas. The shares rise 0.85%, to R$ 24.86.