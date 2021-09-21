Mileide commits faux pas and reveals sadness for losing Globo soap opera · TV News

Confined in A Fazenda 2021, Mileide Mihaile warned people that she is sad to miss the next rerun of Globo’s Vale a Pena Ver de Novo: O Clone (2001). This Monday (20), the digital influencer made a faux pas by citing the plot of Gloria Perez within the reality of Record, and was alerted by Erika Schneider.

“People, fashion is something surprising. In the past, we couldn’t leave with a lint, a strand of eyebrow out of place. It had to be that very designed thing. Now, we have to walk with the eyebrows up, like Albieri’s “, pointed out Mileide, alluding to the character played by Juca de Oliveira in the serial.

Erika and Aline Mineiro laughed at the comment, and Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife started with the faux pas: “In fact, I’m repeating it. I’m devastated, I want to watch.” “No, we have to watch Os Dez Mandamentos (2015), right, friend?”, countered the former dancer of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), who played Record’s biblical plot in the chat.

With the child’s comment, Mileide noticed the competitor’s advertising and tried to clean up: “Girl, say that The Ten Commandments is a breather! Livia, who has worked with me for years, is addicted. Every day she comes home and she says: ‘Look, yesterday, the soap opera was a blow.’ I started watching it because of her, she’s addicted. It’s very interesting, incredible, only talented people.”

Clone will return to the air from October 4th, on Globo’s afternoons. Meanwhile, Record sold the rights to the biblical adventures of Moisés (Guilherme Winter) to TV Brasil, which broadcasts the soap opera daily, starting at 8:30 pm.

