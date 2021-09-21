Model that fans ship with Joelma will be in new video

An exchange of ‘likes’ and comments by Joelma with the model Ewerton Martin attracted the attention of fans of the singer, who has been single for 3 years. Since May, the two interact on social networks and exchange emoji heartily. Fans, excited about the possibility of a relationship, created ‘ships’. “Joewerton or Ewertoelma?” joked a fan on Twitter.

O splash discovered the reason for the rapprochement of the singer with Ewerton, who is also already earning the nickname “Joelma’s Boy Farmer” on social networks. Next Thursday (23), Joelma will call the press for a “surprise collective” and, guess who will be beside her? The model.

Some of Joelma’s comments in Ewerton Martins’ photos Image: Reproduction/Instagram

But it’s all just a strategy for publicizing a new video in which Joelma will star opposite Ewerton.

Behind the scenes, what is said is that Joelma and Ewerton are dealing with the partnership in a “only professional” way. However, there is great support for the singer and the model to actually live a romance.

searched for splash, Joelma said, through his press office, that he will not comment on his personal life.

Ewerton is 34 years old and lives in Rio das Pedras, in the interior of São Paulo. In addition to being a model, he is a farmer and combines his profession with work in the field.

In June, Joelma “took the shit out” of actor Alexandre Borges, who praised her during an appearance on Altas Horas (TV Globo). At the time, the singer said she was in a moment with herself.