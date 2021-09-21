Mood Returns, But No News; BC Meetings Start Today

Nothing new has happened in relation to China Evergrande Group (HK:) and its $300bn debt, but the markets, even with the absence of China’s stock exchanges, are testing a recovery on the first day of the monetary policy meetings of the and the Central Bank of Brazil.

It is difficult to predict the sustainability of this relief, with nothing new amidst the challenges imposed by the scale of the problem in China, still unknown to the world and its impacts.

What is certain is that the deflationary character of a systemic propagation of the problem of everlarge it cannot yet be seen as something that reverses the global price pressures present at the moment, that is, enough to ‘help’ in the conduct of monetary policies.

O Fed it has an intense internal challenge in the conduct of its policy, as even though it is far from a normalization of interest rates, the pressures for the withdrawal of stimuli gain substance among its governors.

To complicate the bias of , at this meeting the projections of the Fed and the famous DotPlots, dot charts that indicate how many members are in favor of each type of scenario for each indicator.

This is one of the most relevant points, because if most start to indicate more robust labor market prospects, combined with higher risks and finally and most importantly, the rising interest rate projection in the near future, this is the key to the beginning of Tapering.

Powell insists that he himself must provide the market in advance with any intention to reduce stimulus, now made through the monthly purchase of US$ 120 billion of bonds.

In the previous scenario, there were 7 members in favor of higher interest rates, against 11 against, and the market’s attention as a whole will focus on this.

The , well, 100 bp and great expectations regarding communication, increasingly relevant, as it has been reinforced outside official channels.

The opening in Europe is positive and NY futures open higher, with the relief of pressure from the China Evergrande Group (HK:) and the start of BC meetings.

In Asia-Pacific, positive markets, with the exception of , still paying attention to everlarge.

The trades lower against most central currencies, while the Treasuries operate positive in all maturities.

Among metallic commodities, high, silver and copper stand out.

Opens on a high in London and New York, even with the increase in production in the Gulf of Mexico.

The volatility index opens down by -10.62%.

