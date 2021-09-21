Nanda Costa shows off her 8-month-pregnancy twin belly

Actress Nanda Costa is in the final stretch of her daughters’ pregnancy with wife Lan Lahn

The actress Nanda Costa and his wife, percussionist Lan Lahn, are looking forward to the arrival of their twin daughters! Nanda is expecting two girls and the famous moms have not yet revealed the names of the little ones.

Nanda Costa is eight months pregnant. And now, she delighted by showing her twins’ belly out in this final stretch of pregnancy. The actress appeared lying down and looking at her pregnant belly.

When showing the record, the actress played with the fact that she was in the eighth month. She wrote: “Hi this month, how are you?”

Several famous people praised Nanda in this final stretch of pregnancy. “It’s coming,” commented actor Marcos Veras. And the actress Pathy Dejesus even said: “Beautiful!”. Actress Nathalia Dill said: “Hahaha hi”.

The presenter and actress Regina Casé also said: “Guenta my sweetie! They are already there for us to kiss!”. And the actress Vanessa Giácomo also said: “Beautiful!”. The digital influencer Renata Néia also stated: “People are beautiful! Forceaaaaaa… it’s almost!”. And actress Lucy Alves said: “Beautiful!”. Model Flávia Lucini said: “Almost there!”. And Clebson Teixeira, husband of singer Lulu Santos, commented: “What a big belly”. Actress Anna Lima also stated: “Ownnn”. The actress Juliana Silveira said: “Beautiful!”. And actress Maria Padilha also commented: “Oh Nanda! In a little while we’re going to see these girls!! How much emotion!”.

Internet users were only praise for Nanda Costa and their twins. “Dude! How can you get more beautiful every day?! She’s a very beautiful pregnant woman”, commented an internet user. And another internet user said: “Final stretch! May these princesses come with great health!”.

A mother sent support to Nanda, saying: “These final moments of pregnancy are very difficult. The belly starts to feel heavy, sometimes it’s agonizing anyway. Strength for you sister. May you have a good birth!”.

Tell us what you think!