NASA telescope captures final moments of monstrous star ‘life’ in space

NASA/ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope recently captured the final moments of ‘life’ of a monstrous star in space.

As detailed through a statement, this comparison of two images shows dust bubbles and a gas explosion – the final acts of life of a monstrous star. This makes it possible to explore the details of the nebula around the star AG Carinae.

These new views show the dual nature of the star AG Carinae, which was the target of the Hubble Space Telescope’s 31st anniversary image in April 2021.

This new perspective is the result of Hubble’s observations of the star in 2020 and 2014, along with others captured by the telescope’s Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 in 1994.

As detailed by NASA, the first image shows details of the ionized emissions of hydrogen and nitrogen from the nebula’s expanding layer (seen here in red).

In the second image, the blue color outlines the distribution of dust that glows in the reflected light from the stars.

Astronomers think that powerful stellar winds from the star formed and shaped the dust bubbles and filaments. The nebula is about five light-years across, similar to the distance from here to the nearest star beyond the Sun, Proxima Centauri.

AG Carinae is formally classified as a luminous blue variable because it is a bright star (which emits blue light), which varies in brightness.

As detailed by NASA, these stars are very rare because few are so massive. Bright blue variable stars lose mass continuously in the later stages of life.

The star is waging a tug of war between gravity and radiation pressure to prevent self-destruction. As the star begins to run out of fuel, its radiation pressure decreases and gravity begins to firm.

As detailed by NASA, stellar material succumbs to gravity and falls inward. It heats up and is ejected explosively into surrounding interstellar space.

This process continues until enough mass is lost and the star reaches a steady state.

The spectacular nebula around AG Carinae formed by material ejected from the star during several of its previous explosions. The nebula is approximately 10,000 years old and the observed gas velocity is approximately 43 miles per second.

As detailed by NASA, although this nebula looks like a ring, it is actually a hollow shell whose center has been cleaned of gas and dust by a powerful stellar wind traveling at about 124 miles per second.

The gas (composed mainly of ionized hydrogen and nitrogen) in these images appears as a thick, bright red ring, which appears duplicated in places — possibly the result of multiple explosions colliding with each other.

The dust, seen here in blue, formed into clumps, bubbles and filaments and was shaped by the stellar wind.

As detailed by NASA, scientists observing the star and its surrounding nebula have noted that the ring is not perfectly spherical.

It appears to have bipolar symmetry. This could mean that the mechanism that produces the explosion could be the result of a disk in the center or the star could have a companion (known as a binary star).

Still according to the information, an alternative and simpler theory is that, like many massive stars, AG Carinae can spin very fast. Check out:

