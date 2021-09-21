Nego do Borel reverses the facts and gives a contradictory version about confusion in the stall

Borel was the protagonist of the biggest controversy of the first week of The Farm 2021, in a kind of outbreak that caused in the stall. In conversation with other participants who were not on time, the pawn told a very different version of the facts.

Bil Araújo arrived at the singer and warned that he would not judge him for what happened before the confinement: “I’m not here to lecture you or rub your head, you’re wrong. I know you very little, just from what I heard from outside”.

“I didn’t say I’m right, I’m just sad. Discussion for silly things… I went to apologize and they didn’t accept it. Everyone drank. She also misses her family. It’s a mixture of feelings in here”, replied Borel, also revealing other reasons that made him sad.

The funkeiro blamed Dayane Mello for the mess, which involved a bucket thrown against the door, people awake in fright and a terrified horse: “I may have been wrong at some point, but the charge was too much. I was asking Day to be cool, calm and she was mad”.

The ex-BBB advised his friend and compared him to one of the participants in Globo’s reality show: “Try to talk. This here is like this. What are you going through, I’ve already lived. What you went through is very similar to Lucas Penteado”.

Nego do Borel told a distorted version to Bil: “I took the bucket and threw it at the door, it wasn’t like that [com violência]. Then Vitor started talking to me and then Dynho”. And then he repeated to Tiago Piquilo: “I pressed the green button and nobody opened the door, me wanting to leave. I changed, but it was good. Then Dynho came wanting to attack me, cursing me”.

The subject still gained a contradictory contour, as Dayane joined the conversation and the artist did not blame her as he did in his absence, placing the responsibility for the confusion on Mussunzinho. The Santa Catarina agreed with the game partner.

