Netflix launches free plan for original movies and series

Netflix ended months and months of rumors by announcing, this Monday (20), the launch of a free access option for Android users. The new package, which will be available in the coming weeks only to users in Kenya, marks a new option for the service, with free access to a limited amount of original productions.

The service announcement does not specifically mention the options available and how much content will be part of this differentiated release. On the other hand, successful names like Bridgerton, Blood & Water and army of the dead are cited by name, as well as Lupine, La Casa de Papel and Russian Doll appear in promotional materials, indicating that they will be among the options available in this free plan.

Netflix’s idea is clear: expand access to the service and allow more people to enjoy their original productions. All you need is an email and a password to use the free option, which does not ask for payment information and will give you direct access to content — other features such as parental controls, profiles and recommendations, common to all packages, are also part of the option.

Access to the free Netflix option, exclusive to Kenya, only requires an email and password to watch a selection of the platform’s original content (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

Those who like it can easily join one of the paid plans, gaining access to the entire collection of the platform and other options, such as higher quality and more screens. In this sense, Netflix also did not reveal exactly what the characteristics of this free option are, in terms of total concurrent users or resolution, indicating only the exclusivity of the Android operating system and the aforementioned selection of titles as the main features.

Kenya is the first country to receive the free option from Netflix, an old rumor that indicated the adoption, by the streaming platform, of a system similar to Spotify. Amid rumors about displaying ads or a limitation on the number of content that could be watched per month, similar to a free trial, the company seems to have opted for a more direct alternative, releasing a taste of its options in anticipation of increase the subscriber base.

The idea is that new users, when experimenting, will feel like upgrading their plan to watch the series and movies on television or share the content with family members. Netflix’s growth strategy involves the launch of cheaper options and dedicated to territories considered emerging by the company, but, for now, there is no information about the arrival of a free package in Brazil or any other country.

Source: Netflix