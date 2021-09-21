Neto criticizes Sylvinho after Corinthians draws against América-MG: “He doesn’t understand the ball”

Timão was only 1 to 1 against América-MG last Sunday (19), at Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Last Sunday night (19), the Corinthians it was only in the tie against the America-MG, at Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship. Coelho took the lead after seven minutes, with a goal by Marlon, and Timão left everything equal at 17: Giuliano kicked in the right corner, and scored his first goal for the club.

The fans’ criticism of coach Sylvinho was not few and, this Monday (20), the former player and current commentator grandson detonated the Corinthians coach on the program “Os Donos da Bola” on Rede Bandeirantes, of which he is the presenter. Despite criticism of Sylvinho, Neto praised Duílio Monteiro Alves’ administration.

“Duílio hires Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian, Róger Guedes, here you come, Sylvinho, your rat foot, your alley, you slob, you’re that snot that we take out, make a ball and throw. You had to eat snot. Doesn’t the UEFA, pro-FIFA business have the ‘house of the club’ certificate?”, declared the commentator.

Neto also criticized Willian’s position in his debut with Timão: “My brother, how do you get Willian to play on the right side to score left back? You’re dumb? Are you eared? You don’t understand ball. How can you do that?”, said Neto, after another Corinthians draw at home.

Another action by Sylvinho that was widely criticized by the commentator is the entry of Luan, 43 minutes into the second half: “There, you, with your intelligence, go and put Luan. When you add Luan, it’s the same thing when you’re with your girlfriend, your boyfriend, and the son, the mother, arrives. It softens not only the genitals, it even softens the brain when you put Luan on”.