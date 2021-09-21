Neto detonates Sylvinho after Corinthians draw: ‘He doesn’t understand the ball’

After Corinthians drew 1-1 with América-MG, yesterday (20), at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship, TV Band presenter Neto did not spare coach Sylvinho from criticism. The former midfielder stated that Corinthians coach “doesn’t understand the ball”, arguing that he is unable to extract the maximum potential from the players of the São Paulo team.

“Duílio hires Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian, Róger Guedes, here you come, Sylvinho, your rat foot, your alley, you slob, you’re that snot that we take out, make a ball and throw. You had to eat snot. Isn’t there the Uefa, pro-Fifa, clubhouse certificate, I don’t know where? My brother, how do you get Willian to play on the right side to score the left side? Are you dumb? Are you big-eared? You don’t know about football. How can you do that?”, Neto declared in Os Donos da Bola, today.

“You put Gabriel Pereira to score. Look at Giuliano: he got ahead, scored, lost three. Renato Augusto: arrived, put the ball on the crossbar,” he continued.

In Neto’s opinion, putting up a good defense at Corinthians is easy – and Sylvinho has been successful in this task. However, the presenter criticized the coach’s choices in the offensive sector of the team

“You’re not a coach for Corinthians. You can arm the team defensively, which is a ‘teta.’ Cássio in goal. But you don’t know how to make the guys play. How do you put Willian on the left side? Put on the right side and he goes inside and scores the goal,” analyzed the presenter.

“Take off Jô and put on Mosquito. Mosquito cannot be Corinthians’ reserve. He made three plays and improved Corinthians. Corinthians only made plays, only had a chance to win, because of the players, not because of you” , completed.

Reviews to Luan

There was still time for Neto to criticize Luan, who entered the second half. The presenter pointed out that the replacement of Sylvinho was unfortunate and cited several mistakes of shirt 7 in the time he was on the field.

“So, you, with your intelligence, go and put Luan. (…) When you put Luan, it’s the same thing as when you’re with your girlfriend, boyfriend, and the child, the mother, arrives. only the genitals, it softens up to the brain when you put Luan on. You put Luan on, he takes the ball three times, twice he misses and the third he throws it backwards”