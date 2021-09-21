New Crete 2022 had no price increase

UPDATE: Hyundai, through its press office, contacted us to inform us that the New Crete configurator starts with white, charged separately, as a suggestion for the product, which makes the price appear higher than the suggested.

Therefore, there was no price adjustment in New Crete. We then suggest that the assembler evaluate the application of colors without proper customer choice, in order to avoid mistakes that could cause problems for consumers, such as increases that do not exist.

Sales started on Saturday, but if you didn’t run desperately to a Hyundai dealership, now it’s too late… The New Crete 2022 is already more expensive! That’s right! The compact SUV made in Piracicaba rose in value soon after reaching stores.

This is not a “São Paulo price”, but a real increase, starting with the Comfort version from R$ 107,490 to R$ 108,190, an increase of R$ 700. The Limited version jumped from R$ 120,490 to R$ 121,190, with the same difference of price.

In the case of Platinum, the increase of R$700 was also applied, going from R$135,490 to R$136,190, with final numbers matching in all versions so far.

But, not all seems lost… The top-of-the-line Ultimate had a price reduction of R$300, dropping the value from R$147,990 to R$147,690. Good incentive to debut the Smartstream 2.0 up to 167 horsepower and six-speed automatic transmission.

With the Kappa 1.0 TGDI being the biggest novelty in mechanics, the versions that equip it were valued in the increase, which occurs in record time…

The three-cylinder engine replaces the Gamma 1.6, which had up to 130 horsepower. At 120 horsepower, it delivers 17.5 kgfm at 1,500 rpm, meaning more torque and at a much lower rpm. Its transmission is six-speed automatic.

The New Crete arrives in second generation to keep the compact SUV among the best sellers and even try to lead in this high price pandemic.

Moving now towards prices that a year and a half ago were for mid-range SUVs, New Crete is an attraction against a backdrop of few new car deals.

So, even with this addition, the model will hardly be impacted, on the contrary, novelty always attracts more sales.

Hyundai Crete 2022 – Prices