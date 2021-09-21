New Kindle Paperwhite is accidentally unveiled by Amazon

Amazon leaked details of the new Kindle Paperwhite, including the “Signature Edition” version. Device information appeared in a comparative chart, which has already been taken off the air, on the Canadian e-commerce website.

As reported by GoodEReader, digital book readers will have a 6.8-inch screen, 300 ppi resolution and 17 LED lighting. Currently, Paperwhite models use a 6-inch display and only five LEDs.

Comparative chart published on Amazon Canada.Source: Amazon/GoodEReaders/Reproduction

With narrower edges at the top and sides, the new Kindle Paperwhite maintains the flat screen front design. As with previous generations, the devices are IPX8 certified for water resistance.

Another new feature is the light temperature adjustment option. Like the Kindle Oasis, the devices should use white and amber LEDs to make reading more enjoyable and not strain the eyes of users.

Featured, the Signature Edition model offers 32GB of internal storage and wireless charging support. In addition, the e-book reader features sensors that automatically adjust brightness according to the environment.

New Kindle Paperwhite should bring major update compared to the previous generation.Source: Amazon/Disclosure

Possible prices for the new Kindle Paperwhite

The new generation Kindle Paperwhite was listed on the Amazon Canada website for C$150 (about R$618 in direct conversion). The Signature Edition version should cost C$ 200 (R$ 820).

If the information is correct, users will be able to purchase the mid-range reader with the highest price and the features of the high-end model. So far, the brand has not revealed the date of launch of the products.

In Brazil, the Kindle Paperwhite starts at R$499. Meanwhile, the Kindle Oasis is available from R$1,149.