New options make Fiat Toro Volcano look like a Ranch or Ultra

Fiat Toro’s 2022 line hit the market with the new 1.3 turbo “T270” engine and an updated front. However, the consumer interested in this engine will not be able to take the pickup truck with that larger grille, which is only available in the Ultra and Ranch versions.

Without creating any fanfare, the Italian manufacturer launched the option packages with the grille of the two top-of-the-line versions on the Volcano T270 model. Interestingly, the package is not offered on the Toro Volcano 2.0 diesel.

The differences in the Toro Volcano equipped with the Black Edition Series go beyond the grid… (Photo: Fiat | Disclosure) … and includes wheels, friezes, frames and logos painted in black (Photo: Fiat | Disclosure)



SEE TOO:

The contents of Toro Volcano’s new packages

The option packs are called Black Edition Series and Chrome Edition Series, both with a suggested price of R$2,990. As a result, the base price of the Toro Volcano T270 goes up from R$153,990 to R$156,980. Before these options, you had to spend at least R$193,990 on a Toro Ranch to have this look.

The Chrome Edition Series only adds the bumper with Toro Ranch’s chrome grille. With the Black Edition Series, the Toro Ultra black grille, black painted Fiat logos, vehicle-colored door handle, roof rack, door frames and black painted window frames are added. The original wheels of the Volcano model are also painted in black.

This is the original style of the Volcano model (Photo: Alexandre Carneiro | AutoPapo)

It’s important to remember that Toro Volcano owners with any of these packages won’t have the full look of the more expensive versions. Ranch and Ultra models come with different wheels, mixed-use tires, stirrups and each model has a different hopper. The ultra version also has a hardtop on the bucket.