New study brings hope for Alzheimer’s treatment – 20/09/2021 – Balance and Health

A drug project against Alzheimer’s disease, based on a clue that has not yet been explored, raises shy hopes for a treatment, after twenty years of little progress in this very difficult field.

“These results (…) are particularly promising and represent a novelty from several points of view,” explained to AFP Andrea Pfeifer, head of the emerging company AC Immune, which it is developing together with a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche , a treatment against senile dementia.

The two groups announced favorable preliminary results in late August, but are continuing with trials to determine the drug’s effectiveness. The results still need to be published and analyzed independently.

What makes this announcement interesting is the fact that the molecule being used, semorinemab, has been underexploited to seek a treatment for Alzheimer’s, a field where failures have multiplied for two decades.

This monoclonal antibody appears to focus on destroying plaques formed by some proteins, known as beta-amyloids, in the patients’ brains. By compressing neurons, these plaques are a major factor in Alzheimer’s disease.

So far, this lead has yielded few results, with the exception of a Biogen treatment authorized this year by US health authorities, although its therapeutic interest is not unanimous.

In recent years, laboratories have been exploring other directions: the abnormal behavior of another category of proteins, the so-called ‘tau’, also present in neurons.

In Alzheimer’s patients, these proteins clump together and eventually cause the cell to die.

This is the aspect that interests AC Immune and Roche. They’re trying to create a synthetic antibody that recognizes these proteins in order to destroy them.

This treatment was administered for almost a year in patients with a relatively advanced stage of the disease.

According to the two laboratories, the decline in their cognitive abilities, assessed with the same type of test, was reduced by almost half, compared to those who did not receive the treatment.

It is the first time that a positive result is announced for a treatment project against the tau protein, after a series of failures, among them another Biogen project that same year.

“I would be very cautious: there is clearly a marketing side, although it is certain that there may be something there,” neurobiologist Luc Buée, a specialist in diseases related to the tau protein, explains to AFP.

It is just an early, phase 2 clinical trial with a limited number of patients. To confirm the impact of the treatment, it will have to move to the next phase, potentially with thousands of patients.

This expert recalls that several projects that explored the beta-amyloid trail gave good results in phase 2, but then failed in the next phase.

Semorinebab results are mixed. Cognitive tests were substantially better in patients who received the molecule, but in their everyday behavior, in what is known as functional decline, patients did not improve.

“It’s promising and frankly positive, but it still doesn’t cure,” neurobiologist Florence Clavaguera explains to AFP.

Why these differences in results?

Clavaguera, like AC Immune, has a hypothesis: functional decline is more difficult to treat and could improve within several months as the clinical trial proceeds.

However, semorinemab is just a clue to dealing with Alzheimer’s, experts warn.

“In the long term, it will be necessary to combine the two treatments, an anti-tau treatment and an anti-beta (amyloid) treatment,” says Clavaguera. “In all cases of Alzheimer’s, both proteins are pathological.”