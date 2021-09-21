News from France and Region

reproduction

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia worldwide and is a general term used to describe conditions that occur when the brain can no longer function properly. Alzheimer’s causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

In Brazil, more than 1 million people live with some form of dementia, with the majority suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, a voluntary global health organization dedicated to care, support and research in the area. .

The disease is one of the most feared by Brazilians. At least that’s what a survey published by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) shows that 78% are concerned about developing dementia at some point in their lives.

what is Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder manifested by cognitive and memory deterioration, progressive impairment of activities of daily living, and a variety of neuropsychiatric symptoms and behavioral changes. The disease sets in when the processing of certain proteins in the central nervous system starts to go wrong.

According to the geriatrician at Unimed Franca, Dr. Ana Laura de Figueiredo Bersani, among the main changes in the disease is the reduction in the number of neurons and the connections between nerve cells, with a progressive reduction in brain volume. “Studies show that such changes were already installed before the onset of dementia symptoms, so when clinical manifestations appear, it is said that it is the beginning of the dementia phase of Alzheimer’s disease”, he explains.

The cause of Alzheimer’s is still unknown to medicine, but it is believed to be a genetic disease.

How to recognize the signs

One of the most characteristic symptoms of Alzheimer’s patients is memory loss with gradual progression and loss of word fluency, impaired learning and retention of recent information. “Generally, family members perceive a forgetfulness that begins to interfere in the person’s daily life, including professionally. You can also notice changes in personality and behavior”, says the doctor.

It is more common that these signs begin to appear after 65 years of age, but it is important that, when you notice any level of forgetfulness, you seek a neurologist or geriatrician.

“When you notice that forgetfulness becomes repetitive and impacts the person’s daily life, such as when he often forgets to pay bills and ends up having to pay with a fine, he goes to the supermarket and forgets what he needed to buy, forgets nearby paths or well known, the disease is probably already installed and there is no longer any way to prevent it”, comments Dr. Ana Laura.

Also according to the doctor, the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease is perhaps one of the most difficult times for the patient and their families. “Each patient reacts in a different way. Therefore, the disclosure of this diagnosis must also be considered individually. It is based on the clinical hypothesis added to neurological tests and imaging exams, but there is still no certainty test”.

care and treatment

The non-pharmacological treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease is done by keeping the brain active by learning new things, such as language courses, cooking, wine, gardening and music, and making cognitive stimulation with exercises, tests and games. “The pharmacological treatment, on the other hand, comprises the use of symptomatic drugs prescribed according to each stage of the disease. With medications, the disease can be stable at the stage when the diagnosis was made”, explains the doctor.

Another important point defended by the doctor is that the family should look for a specialist in the area who helps them to know the disease and its different stages of evolution, to facilitate its management and to be able to provide a safer environment for the patient and to support them in whatever way they need. . “Offering a daily routine of tasks, such as bathing, eating and sleeping at the same times, helps the person to remember things more and facilitates care”, says Dr. Ana Laura.

Living with a person with Alzheimer’s is something quite challenging. If you are someone very close, like a parent, the emotional impact of this task is even greater. “Caring for people with Alzheimer’s is stressful and demanding, which can leave caregivers depressed and exhausted and often neglecting their own physical and mental health. Therefore, the exchange of experiences through support groups for family members and caregivers is fundamental and extremely beneficial”, suggests the doctor.

There is no cure, but there is prevention

“It seems that in Brazil, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s at the age of 90 is almost 50%. This means that if you reach 90 years of age, it does both: You will either have developed Alzheimer’s or you will need to take care of someone who did. But calm down, I bring good news: We can change this scenario and the secret – which is not a secret – is in our lifestyle”, declares Dr. Ana Laura.

Alzheimer’s has no cure, but there are ways to prevent the disease. And how to avoid the worst-case scenario? “Individually, we need to pay attention to our habits and the power of lifestyle. We have to take care of food, sleep, control stress, strengthen family and social connections and practice physical activity. We can also contribute to the healthy old age of our children and grandchildren with a lifestyle of good habits, from conception to adulthood”, he concludes.

