Nissan Launches Frontier Limited Edition ‘X-Gear’; sales start today

For the countless Frontier fans, Nissan has prepared a special edition limited to 500 units, dubbed the Nissan Frontier X-Gear. As of today, it went on pre-sale and reservations can now be made at the brand’s dealerships. Next month, October, it will already be available at retailers.

The X-Gear name is synonymous with exclusivity and unique style in the Nissan line in Brazil. Several models of the brand sold in the country had special versions or series with this signature. Among them, the minivan Livina, which was manufactured in Brazil between 2009 and 2014. In the Frontier line, however, the use of this name is unprecedented.

This exclusive edition, Frontier X-Gear, brings several aesthetic items starting with the aggressive look with black mask on the headlights, Santantônio with red details, glossy black fog lamp frame, visual identity on the hood and rear cover and new side moldings on the doors.

In addition, the Frontier X-Gear comes with 18 alloy wheels, roof rack, side footboard and front grille, external mirror frame with exclusive details and door handles in gloss black finish, making up the version’s set.

As for the engine, the Nissan Frontier X-Gear is equipped with a 2.3 liter twin-turbo diesel engine, which develops 190 horsepower, and a 7-speed automatic transmission. In addition, it has a rear suspension with a multilink system and coil springs, exclusive to it. As technology and safety items, it comes with traction and stability controls (VDC – Vehicle Dynamic Control); ABS brakes with electronic brake control (EBD) and brake assistance (BA); automatic descent controls (HDC) and ramp start aid (HSA), LED brake light (CHMSL), daytime running lights (DRL) among other equipment.

Inside, it continues the standard of the Frontier pickup, with plenty of space and comfort. However, for this exclusive, limited-edition X-Gear, “Zero Gravity” seats inspired by NASA-developed technology have been added to eliminate fatigue and improve driver comfort. The suggested price for sale of this differentiated model is R$ 251,990.

