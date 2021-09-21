Not Willian, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Giuliano were enough. Sylvinho threatened at Corinthians – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

“He’s been doing a great job.

“We are very satisfied, players and staff have adapted well.

“The team started to show good football, we are unbeaten.

“Let’s go with Mancini until the end of the year,”

The promise, word for word, was made by Duilio Monteiro Alves, on January 4th of this year.

On May 16, Mancini was summarily fired.

Duilio could not withstand the pressure of councilors, board members and, above all, heads of the organizations.

In order not to lose power in Parque São Jorge, Vagner Mancini’s head was offered in a public square.

Corinthians owes more than R$1 billion.

Duilio Monteiro Alves and Roberto de Andrade realized that, with the squad that had been eliminated from the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, the administration would be at risk. And they decided to leave the club more indebted.

Dismissed several cheap players. And he hired four very high cost: Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Roger Guedes and Willian. In addition to already being talking to have Paulinho, in 2022.

And he handed the quartet into Sylvinho’s hands.

Despite having been an idol at Corinthians, he has very little experience as a coach. Only 11 matches served to be fired from Lyon, even with Juninho Pernambucano as executive and his shield.

In four months of Corinthians, there were 23 games, with seven wins, 10 draws and six defeats, resulting in a 44.92% profit.

He has yet to define a way for the club to act. Everything became even more explicit with the arrival of the four reinforcements. Then came the disappointing draws against Juventude, Atlético Goianiense and América Mineiro.

Vagner Mancini’s life began to get into trouble for good at Parque São Jorge after Palmeiras thrashed Corinthians at Allianz Parque, by 4-0, he lost his support. And he never worked with the same peace of mind again. Until the resignation. Against who? Palmeiras himself, by 2-0, in the semifinal of Paulista.

Tiago Nunes was also dispatched after losing to Palmeiras in 2020.

Sylvinho has been ‘victim’ of his own statistics. As their scheme is absolutely reactive, that is, based on counterattacks, the difficulty is great when Corinthians has to attack. and suffers

In Itaquera, under his command, Corinthians has two victories. Four draws and five defeats.

Numbers that bother members of the board, advisers, members of organized organizations and marketing professionals a lot. It is very difficult to overcome the image of the club that cannot win even at home.

Hence the game on Saturday, at 7 pm, in Itaquera, against rival Palmeiras, has a great weight for Sylvinho’s future.

The board wants a return on the very high investment it made with the four hires.

But the coach is struggling to put the pieces together.

Duilio’s speech, asking for calm, confidence for the coach is wearing thin.

Just like with Mancini.

What was agreed with Sylvinho was to have patience, to support him in his work until the end of 2021, when the ‘new’ Corinthians would be assembled. And the strong demand would be in 2022.

But Duilio is understanding that it is easy to dominate Corinthians. Quite the opposite.

Sylvinho and his theoretical discourse are no longer successful, as at the beginning of his work at Corinthians.

For now there is no risk of dismissal, even if there is a loss to Palmeiras.

But councilors who support Duilio and Roberto de Andrade in power are already looking sideways.

And with more attention to foreign technicians in 2022.

Mano Menezes, who would be a natural candidate, free in the market, since his resignation after just 16 games at Al Nssr, from Saudi Arabia, was deeply burned by the direction of the club.

Because in September 2016, Cruzeiro was defeated, by Copa do Brasil, to Corinthians, in Itaquera.

“This is a characteristic of tournaments like the Copa do Brasil. you have to know how to play them. Defeat is never good. There was a penalty in favor and the referee interpreted as he always interprets here, against the opponent. decide a game. There was a goal with the opponent ahead that you can’t see either.”

The expression ‘as usual’ was never forgiven by Roberto de Andrade, who ‘idolized’ Mano Menezes as a coach.

From Mano, Sylvinho is protected.

The problem is himself.

His confusing way of structuring Corinthians on the field.

And as you can see, Duilio even likes to keep his promises.

But it doesn’t always succeed.

Any questions, ask Vagner Mancini…