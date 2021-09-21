Nvidia Ada Lovelace AD102 will have a maximum clock of 2.2 GHz; see details

Future generation could arrive with double the CUDA Colors of the RTX 3000 family

O leaker Greymon 55, known for leaks in the industry of hardware, brought new information about the future Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000. According to him, the video card RTX 4090 will have a frequency of 2.2 GHz. GPUs, codenamed lovelace, will arrive in stores only in 2023.

O leaker Greymon55 has a history of information from OMG, but recently has been bringing more information about the Green Side of the Force. However, it is not informed in your tweet if a frequency of more than (depending on the signal used in the tweet) 2200 MHz will be the base or maximum peak. The only “certainty”, based on previous leaks, is that the RTX 4000 — the first of Nvidia manufactured in 5nm — will bring more performance and higher prices than the RTX 3000.

Nvidia GeForce 4000 Lovelace

The new generation of the family GeForce 4000, codenamed lovelace, should only reach the market in 2023. A high-end RTX 4090 video card, like AD102 chip, it won’t be dual-GPU — contrary to what is expected for the rival’s lineup OMG architecture-based RDNA 3. THE RTX 4090 will have 18,432 CUDA Colors, approximately 71% more than the RTX 3090, 72 Texture Processor Clusters (TPCs) and 144 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). Top-of-the-line consumption of lovelace should reach 500 W.



The performance of 81 TFLOPS, 45 more than the RTX 3090, will not come in the same price range as the current generation (of course). The model RTX 4090 will cost $2,999, according to a previous leak. The purpose of nvidia with the increase in prices is to drive miners away from their products, as well as “casual gamers”. This audience, by the way, will be taken to the OMG or consoles… which also use AMD GPUs.

Via: WCCF Tech