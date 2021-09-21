NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 equipped with Ampere GA104 appears in database

The GPU is the same that equips the RTX 3070

The practice of reuse GPU chips of a certain level to function as weaker video cards is not new. If it already happened in normal times, imagine now with a shortage of components. This is NVIDIA solution for GeForce RTX 3060 when using RTX 3070 chip.

The information comes from the TechPowerUp database, announced in a tweet by Matthew Smith, responsible for this information on the website. THE GeForce RTX 3060 is using GA104 chip which, in addition to equipping the RTX 3070, is also present in the RTX 3060 Ti, 3070 Ti, mobile versions and accelerators such as the RTX A4000.

The original GeForce RTX 3060 is equipped with the GA106 chip, which is also used by the RTX 3050 Ti (mobile), 3060 mobile and RTX A2000 (and its mobile version). The GA106 die has 276mm² with 13.25 billion transistors. The GA104 is considerably larger, with 392mm² with 17.4 billion transistors. Even with the chip change, the RTX 3060’s specs remain the same.

GA106 (RTX 3060)



Fabrication: 8nm

Cuda Colors: 3584

TMUs/ROPs: 112/64

Tensor/RT Colors: 112/28

Base clock: 1320 MHz

Clock boost: 1780 MHz

FP32: 12.7 TFLOPs

RT TFLOPS: 25.4 TFLOPs

VRAM: 12GB

Memory interface: 192-bit

Memory Speed: 15 Gbps

Bandwidth: 360 Gbps

TDP: 170W

GA104 (RTX 3070)

Fabrication: 8nm

Cuda Colors: 5888

TMUs/ROPs: 184/96

Tensor/RT Colors: 184/46

Base clock: 1500 MHz

Clock boost: 1730 MHz

FP32: 20 TFLOPs

RT TFLOPS: 40 TFLOPS

VRAM: 8GB

Memory interface: 256-bit

Memory Speed: 14 Gbps

Bandwidth: 448 Gbps

TDP: 220W

NVIDIA had already done something similar, but with EVGA’s RTX 2060 KO, replacing the TU106 chip with TU104 (RTX 2070 Super, 2080 and 2080 Super). In this situation, the RTX 2060 with the different GPU had a performance loss, but on the other hand, a slight improvement in the Blender benchmark was identified.

The same may or may not happen with the RTX 3060 equipped with the GA104 GPU, even though the TechPowerUp information points to the same technical specs as the RTX 3060 using the GA106.

…..

