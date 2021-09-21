Official account of steering wheel Gabriel hacked and memorialized

This Tuesday, the official profile of the steering wheel Gabriel in Instagram has been hacked. The information was confirmed by the club’s advisors after contacting the report of the My Timon.

The athlete’s bill caught the fans’ attention by showing the words “In memory of”, which happens when the bills in the Instagram they are turned into a memorial to remember and celebrate a person’s life after their death.

Reproduction/Instagram

The player has lived with criticism and, in Corinthians’ last game, against América-MG, the defensive midfielder ended up being warned with a yellow card in the final minutes of the match. At the end of the confrontation, Gabriel was sent off for, according to the referee, offending him with the warning – with the yellow card, the player is suspended and prevented from facing Palmeiras, next Saturday, at 19h.

On social networks, the fans reflected the event. “Oxi, what happened to the account of Gabriel from Corinthians?”, wrote one netizen. “I think that Gabriel’s Instagram account was probably hacked by a Corinthians fan, in order to be a protest like his current performance on the field. However, it is very unnecessary to charge the athlete in this way,” added another.

This is not the first time a club member has had their account hacked. In May 2020, the then president Andrés Sanchez had his account hacked and, at the time, the invaders published a video of Palmeiras, promoting a live with the rival’s defender, Felipe Melo.

See more at: Gabriel.