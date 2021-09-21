Olympic medalist is thrown out of flight after he and his colleague ignore crew orders





A case of a passenger being evicted for not wearing a proper mask, and not complying with airline policies, has gained wide repercussions recently as he is an Olympic medalist.

Amir Khan, a silver medalist at the Athens Olympics and two-time champion in his category, was kicked off an American Airlines flight on Sept. 18 after the airline alleges he misused the mask and failed to follow the crew’s instructions. when storing luggage.

According to British reports The Guardian, the 34-year-old boy used his official Twitter account, with just over 1.2 million followers, to say how upset and heartbroken he was by the company’s attitude.

In the published video, the British boxer and philanthropist who would fly from New York to Colorado Springs via Dallas said that a complaint about his mask had come from the commissioners. “They said that my colleague’s mask wasn’t high enough and it wasn’t up, that they had to stop the plane and take me and my friend when I didn’t do anything wrong.”.

The boxer sitting in the front row of first class with his friend comments that he found it disgusting and disrespectful as he needed to go to Colorado Springs where he would attend a training session.

In a statement, American Airlines confirmed the case with the two passengers and said that “Prior to take-off, American Airlines Flight 700, with service from Newark International Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth, returned to the gate to disembark two customers who reportedly refused to comply with repeated requests from crew members to store baggage. cell phones in airplane mode and meet facial coverage requirements“.

The company also contacted the passenger, to understand the case and advise on the company’s policies on the use of protection, and despite having been expelled from the aircraft, the boxer was allowed to fly with the company again.

She also stressed that the police were present at the time of their removal, but that this was “only airport policies”.

