Only with conviction, without providing evidence, does Pedro Guimarães dirty Caixa’s reputation

On Thursday 16, the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, said that corruption and “badly done” credits caused R$ 46 billion in economic losses for the bank between 2009 and 2015. However, Pedro Guimarães did not present any evidence for substantiate your “complaint”.

“Once again, Pedro Guimarães uses Caixa for electoral purposes, both his own and those of the Bolsonaro government. For this, without providing evidence, it dirty the name of Caixa, a public bank for which reputation is fundamental. We know very well that with unfounded accusations, about cases already known and investigated, based only on convictions, justice is not done. On the contrary. In the name of political and electoral interests, a trail of destruction and damage to the country is generated”, emphasizes the director of the Union and Caixa employee, Dionísio Reis.

The director also questions whether, given the alleged billionaire loss, Pedro Guimarães formalized the complaint or whether it was submitted to Caixa’s control bodies. In 2016, adding warnings, suspensions and dismissals, there were 669 punishments at Caixa. In 2020, that number was 194 punishments.

“The numbers prove that Caixa has active control bodies. The responsibility inherent in the position of president of Caixa requires Pedro Guimarães to clarify what this complaint is, whether it was formalized or even submitted to the bank’s internal controls. An empty denunciation, without proof, made in this shrill way, only serves political interests, dirtying the name of the bank for that”, assesses Dionísio.

Regarding the number of punishments in 2020, Dionísio warns that there are several reports of unjustified dismissals. “In addition to the reports of unjustified dismissals that reach the unions, numerous punishments are due to non-compliance in processes, not theft, mainly motivated by Caixa’s current management, based on an abusive and inhumane demand for goals.”

“Instead of trying to promote himself politically with empty complaints, Pedro Guimarães should work harder to improve the working conditions of employees, respecting their rights, in addition to resuming Caixa’s role as a promoter of development and improvement in the quality of life of the population, two points in which his administration and the Bolsonaro government leave much to be desired”, concludes the director of the Union.

