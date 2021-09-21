Ore recovers, but risks keep price below $100

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore futures took a breather after losses on Monday, though they remain below $100 a ton on restrictions on China’s steel production and concerns about the country’s housing market.

Futures in Singapore are close to the lowest price since May 2020, while markets in China remain closed due to a public holiday. Prices fell more than 11% on Monday as the world’s biggest steelmaker moves to meet its target of reducing volumes this year and improving air quality. Prices have accumulated low of about 60% since the high in May, affecting shares of miners.

Limits for steel production have been consistently implemented. Under the latest restrictions, mills in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces were told to cut production. In Jiangsu province, cuts will mainly take place until October 15. On the supply side, miners are rushing to increase volume for the rest of this year and meet production targets.

Iron ore devaluation was to be expected to some extent, with seasonally higher supply in the second half, said David Radclyffe, senior mining analyst at Global Mining Research. Still, volatility has been higher than expected, he said.

According to him, although the market projected lower prices, “what we saw was more violent than expected,” Radclyffe said in an interview. “The market will have a conservative view until things stabilize.”

In the real estate sector, concern is growing about the extent of the crackdown and problems at the highly indebted China Evergrande developer. Analysts at Goldman Sachs recommended that officials send a clearer message about how they plan to prevent the Evergrande crisis from affecting the broader economy. The housing market accounts for about a third of China’s steel demand.

Iron ore futures traded up 0.6% at $94.15 a ton at 3:02 pm in Singapore. Mining stocks closed with little change in the wake of Monday’s losses: BHP rose 0.6% in Sydney, while Rio Tinto gained 0.5%. Fortescue Metals gained 0.3%. China’s markets reopen on Wednesday.

