Ore takes Vale’s position as the most valuable company in Latin America

(Bloomberg) — The collapse in iron ore prices has shrunk the market value of Vale (VALE3) by around US$ 40 billion, which has lost its position as the most valuable company in Latin America.

With Vale’s share devaluation of 32% from its high at the end of July in dollars, the mining company is now behind Mercado Livre (MELI34), the e-commerce giant currently valued at US$90 billion, after the strong performance of the your fintech business in the last quarter.

The shift in the ranking – with a new economy platform taking first place from a 79-year-old raw materials producer – could consolidate amid China’s efforts to clean up the industrial sector, which pushed iron ore below the US $100 a ton.

Last week, UBS announced a double downgrade on Vale’s ADRs from buy to sell, while Bradesco BBI sees risks in a volatile environment for bearish commodity prices.

If iron ore is traded at US$90 on average next year, Vale’s Ebitda could fall below the consensus estimate for 2022 by 38%.

The impact on Vale could be even worse if the miner hadn’t announced $13.8 billion in shareholder compensation so far this year.

