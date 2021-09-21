Original copy of Sonic the Hedgehog retails for $430,500 • Eurogamer.com

A record price for Sonic.

The sale of classic and retro games at exorbitant prices is not exactly new in the videogame world: a few weeks ago, for example, an original copy of Super Mario Bros.. was sold for $2 million.

Now it’s Sonic’s turn to step into the spotlight, with a copy of Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega Genesis selling for a modest $430,500.

According to Nintendo Life, in addition to being a new record for a Sonic game, it is also a historic record for a Sega Genesis game, having received a rating from the company WATA.

WataGames, for those who don’t remember, is a ratings company that has been criticized for – supposedly – manipulating the retro video game market.

Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka also reacted to this sale, raising the possibility that it was a “scam”. “What is this?” he says. “Is it a fraud?” he continues. You can see the tweet in question below.

