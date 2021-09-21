Owner of Festival Villa Mix asks for the DNA of his youngest son | Fabia Oliveira



Pétala Barreiro comes face to face with her foe, the presenter Lívia Andrade, at the end of her son’s DNA test – Reproduction/Queen Matos

Posted 21/09/2021 10:22 | Updated 09/21/2021 11:21 AM

The soap opera that involves the separation of businessman Marcos Araújo, owner of Audiomix and Festival Villa Mix, and his ex-wife, digital influencer Pétala Barreiros, has just won a new chapter. After Petala’s public accusations against the ex, which include abusive relationship, physical and psychological aggression, emotional abandonment of the former couple’s children, among others, now the all-powerful countryman decided to ask for a DNA test for his youngest son.

The information was disclosed by the influencer Queen Matos, who also shared a video of Pétala leaving with her son from the exam site and bumping into none other than the presenter Lívia Andrade, current girlfriend of Marcos Araújo. Petal and Lívia have exchanged barbs on the internet, after their relationship with Marcos became public and one became persona non grata for the other. In the images released by Rainha Matos, Lívia still appears greeting the person filming Petala’s exit from the exam at the moment she bumps into the presenter. Check out: