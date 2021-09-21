Owners find pet cat missing ten years ago

The owners of a pet cat in the town of Aberdeen, Scotland, received unexpected news this past week. Neil and Lucy Henderson rediscovered their pet that had been missing for over ten years. Forbes, as the cat is called, was found by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) about 3 km from where it was lost in March 2011. Society officials were able to identify it thanks to a microchip implanted in your skin.

“When Forbes disappeared, we were upset. We had him since he was a kitten and we had a very special bond. He was such a unique and friendly character, we absolutely adored him,” Neil Henderson told the SPCA.

The society was called last week by a resident of the region who saw the cat on the streets. According to SPCA animal rescue officer Greg Stevenson, Forbes, now 12, was thin and needed veterinary attention for fleas and mites.

Forbes’ owners, Neil and Lucy Henderson, searched for the animal for months after it disappeared, when the cat was still a kitten. At the time, the couple went door to door in their area with posters asking if anyone had seen the animal.