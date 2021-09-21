Thamirys Andrade – 13:21 | updated on 09/20/2021 2:35 pm



Pablo Vittar Photo: Reproduction

Pabllo Vittar can’t wait to type the number 13 into the electronic ballot boxes in the next presidential election. Until then, he promised to use all his strength to garner votes for the former PT president, whom he called an “incredible man”.

– What an amazing man! I’m just waiting for next year to be able to vote. I don’t even need to comment on the current government, because those who follow the news can see it. Besides, everyone is feeling what we are going through – declared Vittar in an interview with Elle magazine, which is the cover.

As one of the reasons for his vote, Pabllo cited the creation of Bolsa Família.

– I’ve always positioned myself. I stand in favor of the human being. It’s going to be Lula in 2022. I’m the first to raise this flag because I’ve been through a lot in my life. I remember when Bolsa Família was created, and I was able to go to the market to shop for my mother. Those who did not have to go through this say what they want, say that the government was bad – he added.

During his speech, Vittar recalled his childhood living in the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) settlement and defended the organization.

– I was little, but I remember it well. It was in Pará. Many people don’t even try to understand the tip of the iceberg. It doesn’t know what the MST is about or what an occupation is. But, from my experience, I can say that I was happy. Despite the simplicity, I was surrounded by people who respected me. Sometimes you don’t have resources, but there are people who respect, love and encourage you. And that’s all,” he pointed out.

