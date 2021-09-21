Pabllo Vittar’s old show ad becomes meme and artist plays with fans – Trends

Pabllo Vittar jokes with fans after the poster goes viral (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) Pablo Vittar was among the most commented subjects on Twitter this Monday (20/9) after a poster of an old concert by the artist went viral on the social network. The ad read “Pabllo Vittar – Going to be sick: September 20, 5pm”, referring to the song Sensual Body.

However, the way in which the song’s verse was positioned in the advertising art suggested that the singer would feel sick on September 20, at 5 pm, which became a reason for jokes among fans.

Because of the joke, a Twitter profile was created to make a “countdown” to the day when Pablo Vittar would be sick. Entitled “How much time is left for Pabllo Vittar to be sick”, the profile was shared by the artist herself this Sunday.

The singer took the opportunity to join the wave of fans. “Guys, seriously, I’m afraid I’ll be sick tomorrow!!! Cheer for me,” he joked Pablo this Sunday. The publication, made in the Twitter, exceeded 100,000 likes.

This Monday morning, Pablo he stirred up his admirers again. “Good morning, I’m not feeling well!”