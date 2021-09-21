Pague Menos supermarket chain opens store in Itu

The network invested around 40 million in the 31st unit, which has a built area of ​​13,156m² and even has a gym

With the inauguration of Itu — which will take place on Tuesday, September 28 —, the Pague Menos Supermarket Chain reaches its 31st unit, in the year in which it completed 32 years of history. With a strategic location, the new store is on Avenida Galileu Bicudo, in Bairro Alto, an easily accessible region, close to several neighborhoods and condominiums.

With an investment of around R$ 40 million, the supermarket has 13,156m² of built-up area, 26 checkouts (four of them self-services), 142 parking spaces in a covered area and 479 in the uncovered area, all infrastructure for picking up purchases made via and -commerce and a gym.

Initially, the store’s opening hours will be from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, maintaining all security protocols, such as checking the temperature of everyone at the entrance, controlling the access limit for customers, security stickers for demarcating distances in queues, mandatory use of mask, alcohol gel, among other actions. In addition to purchases at the physical store, residents of Itu and neighboring cities will be able to make their purchases through the website and receive them at home or pick them up at the store.

The arrival of Pague Menos in the municipality generated jobs for the region’s residents. In all, 189 vacancies were filled between the months of June and July this year. “To offer more convenience, variety in the product mix, competitive prices and, above all, good customer service, employees underwent practical training, but, in addition to the new ones, some employees were transferred to the city, in order to guarantee customers quality service according to the policies of each sector and the high standard established in all the stores in the chain”, explains Junior Souza – Commercial Director.

About Pay Less Supermarkets

Inaugurated in 1989, the Pague Menos Supermarket Chain is among the ten largest supermarket companies in the State of São Paulo, according to a ranking by the Brazilian Supermarket Association — Abras. It currently has 30 stores in operation and an Administrative and Logistics Complex, with 200,000 m² in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, in addition to a Frigorifico, installed in Nova Odessa. With more than six thousand employees, it continues to expand.

(Text and photo: Pay Less Press Office)