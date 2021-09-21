Palmeiras x Atlético-MG: see squads, embezzlement and arbitration | liberators

The duel marks the meeting of the two best campaigns of the first phase of the competition. Galo finished with 16 points (five wins and one draw), while Verdão had 15 (five wins and one loss). Therefore, the return match will be at Mineirão, next Tuesday.

Current champions, Palmeiras eliminated Universidad Católica, from Chile, and São Paulo in the previous knockouts of this edition. Vice-leader of the Brazilian, Abel Ferreira’s team is coming off a victory in the competition – 2-0 over Chapecoense – and is chasing the leader Atlético-MG, who has a seven-point advantage.

Galo, on the other hand, reaches the semi-finals with the highest honors for having eliminated Boca Juniors and River Plate in the previous knockout phases – the first Brazilian in history to accomplish the feat. Cuca’s team comes from a perfect season so far. He is the isolated leader of the Brasileirão and also a semi-finalist in the Copa do Brasil.

+ See the Copa Libertadores table

Real time: O ge tracks all bids – click here to follow.

Palmeiras – Technician: Abel Ferreira

Regarding the team that beat Chapecoense, on Saturday, the Portuguese coach must have two reinforcements: Zé Rafael, who was suspended, and Danilo, who was embezzled by a trauma to his left ankle. The 28 shirt participated in training before the duel with Atlético-MG and if he has the conditions, he will be a starter again.

Tuesday will still be training for the Verdão squad at the Soccer Academy.

Probable lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo (Patrick de Paula, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Luiz Adriano (Ron).

3 out of 5 Palmeiras’ likely squad against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Palmeiras’ likely squad against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

Hanging: Marcos Rocha and Renan.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Striker Savarino, with a right thigh injury, is guaranteed Cuca’s absence for the match soon. Guilherme Arana, who left the game against Sport with pain in his knee, trained separately and it is doubtful, but he should start playing.

The coach also counts on the return of Mariano and Jair, who served suspension in the last round of the Brasileirão and return to the team in the vacancies of Guga and Tchê Tchê. The main doubt is in attack, where Diego Costa and Vargas fight for the title alongside Hulk.

Athletic lineup likely: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dodô); Allan, Jair and Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Diego Costa (Vargas).

4 out of 5 Athletic likely for Tuesday’s game — Photo: ge Athletic likely for Tuesday’s game — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Savarino (thigh)

Hanging: Hulk and Nathan Silva

+ Read more news about Atlético-MG

5 out of 5 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics

Referee: Patricio Loustau (Argentina)

Patricio Loustau (Argentina) Assistant 1: Diego Bonfa (Argentina)

Diego Bonfa (Argentina) Assistant 2: Gabriel Chad (Argentina)

Gabriel Chad (Argentina) Fourth referee: Alexis Herrera (Venezuela)

Alexis Herrera (Venezuela) VAR: Mauro Vigliano (Argentina)