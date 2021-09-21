Pandemic has increased records of deaths from cardiovascular diseases, says expert – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/20/2021 22:04.

Most patients who have a heart attack are female over 50 years old and male over 60 years old.

According to data from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease grew up to 132% in Brazil during the pandemic.

One of the reasons for this increase may be the patients’ fear of seeking care, due to covid-19.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, cardiologist Tais Macruz, who works in hospitals in Feira de Santana, the first 20 minutes after the patient presents symptoms are crucial and require medical attention.

“At this time of the pandemic, what has happened is that the number of records of deaths from cardiovascular diseases has increased. The main factor is that people have been looking for assistance less. They feel the symptom and for fear of the covid, they stop going to the hospital to be treated at the first moment. And the heart attack has to be attended to within the first 20 minutes. More than half an hour, the patient loses the heart muscle”, explains the cardiologist.

According to the specialist, a heart attack is the loss of a part of the heart muscle, and the main symptoms can be chest pain and shortness of breath.

“The heart is a muscle, and an infarction is the functional loss of a small piece of that muscle. The main symptom of a heart attack is chest pain, and the classic is that it radiates to the arm and can also go to the jaw, but mainly the left arm and shortness of breath.”

“Stress can also be one of the causes of heart problems. It makes you eat poorly, sleep poorly, take care of yourself more casually, smoke more, drink more, so it’s undoubtedly a predisposing factor for cardiovascular disease. In a heart attack, the first cause of death is cardiovascular failure, so the heart stops beating efficiently and dies. But it can also happen due to arrhythmia, heart failure or other factors”, he highlighted.

To control the infarction, according to cardiologist Taís Macruz, the gold standard is to perform hemodynamics, perform catheterization and open the artery. “Now, to prevent a heart attack, it is necessary to treat the underlying diseases well,” said the doctor to Acorda Cidade.

