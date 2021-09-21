Paradise turns to hell with volcano eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma | Society

More information

Paradise lived up to its name. A peaceful rural settlement in the heart of a biosphere reserve. But now it has turned into just the opposite: a lava hell. This small town on the Spanish island of La Palma offers no obstacles to the long lines of magma that have sprung up since last Sunday from the Cabeza de Vaca volcano. This Monday, with the inhabitants already evicted, firefighters could only move from house to house to rescue abandoned animals before they were swallowed by lava and the fire that accompanies it.

The smell of burning and sulfur and an incessant rain of ash accompany the relentless advance of the lava, which carries walls, gates and doors. A two-centimeter layer of volcanic gravel, which in the Canaries is known as picon, covers the asphalt of the streets. “Against this, nothing can be done but wait,” explains Alberto, the head of the firefighting squad. Beside him, a colleague from Gran Canaria holds a recently rescued rabbit in his arms. Down the street, another firefighter carries a dog that, frightened, keeps looking back. In the background, the roar of the volcano does not stop, just two kilometers away, and the rain of ash completely covers the LP3 highway.

The president of the Government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, announced that the lava flow would reach the coast around 8:00 pm this Monday, after crossing the municipalities of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane and Tazacorte. Torres underlined, however, that “the predictable is that” no one will have to be evicted anymore because the evolution of the waste is in the direction of “areas that have already been evacuated”. About 5,500 people had to leave their homes.

Paradise was one of the first cities to be emptied on Sunday afternoon after the eruption at 3:12 pm. That’s why this Monday, in the early afternoon, a dozen firefighters from La Palma and Gran Canaria struggled to rescue dogs, rabbits and birds from the inexorable advance of the lava tongue from one of the nine mouths of the new volcano a some 300 meters per hour, slower than the 700 meters per hour initially calculated alongside the eruptive cones.

Lava enters a house in El Paraíso this Monday. Samuel Sanchez

Firefighters observe with amazement the behavior of the rivers of incandescent matter expelled by the volcano. “A tongue of lava was advancing along the eastern side of the city,” explains one of the local workers. During the advance, he says, the still-smoking lava stream solidified. “The lava collided with itself, it deviated and look what happened: all over the center of the village it moves without ceremony”. This circumstance enabled Carlos Rodríguez, one of the locals, to save his house by just two meters. “We escaped like crazy, I don’t even know how,” he explains.

As the lava flows down the hill through the center of the city, the smell of burning and the rain of picon intensify, and the temperature rises. The squad leader withdraws his men with an arm signal and a final shout: “Everyone to the trucks now!” As they pass, they seal each of the houses and transport the cages and nervous animals to the road. “Look at her,” says another firefighter, pointing to the dog in his arms. “I didn’t want to leave the house, even with the fire at the side. And to think that its owner left it there.”

Lava engulfs a house in El Paraíso this Monday. Samuel Sanchez

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.