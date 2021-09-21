Paraná receives more vaccines and announces start of booster dose

With the help of vaccines against Covid-19 that Paraná received today (20), the State Department of Health will start another stage of the vaccination campaign with the application of booster doses (third dose).

450 Janssen will be used to reinforce indigenous people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed (people who have undergone a transplant or patients who have HIV, for example) from 18 to 59 years old, in addition to 118,170 Pfizer immunizations for use in the elderly over 70 years old and immunosuppressed, as long as they have had the full vaccination schedule for more than six months.

The Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto, accompanied the arrival of the doses, and said that the third dose will be important for those who have already taken the first two, within the current criteria of the vaccination campaign. “We will now have a quantitative for those who have a more susceptible immune system and seniors who took the vaccine at the beginning of the campaign, following the guidance of the National Immunization Program (PNI),” he said.

The remaining 164,250 from AstraZeneca/Fiocruz, which also arrived on Monday, are still awaiting the release of the Ministry of Health’s Technical Report to define the public and decentralization.

DISTRIBUTION – The Secretariat also announced the distribution of 571,670 vaccines to the 22 Regional Health, being 327,600 from Pfizer/BioNTech, 168,870 from Coronavac, 450 from Janssen and 74,750 from AstraZeneca/Fiocruz. Shipments will be for the first (D1), second (D2) and third (D3) doses. They arrived in Paraná in the last days (Saturday and Sunday).

The vaccines were sent in the early afternoon to the Health Districts (by land and air) in Paranaguá, Metropolitana, Ponta Grossa, Irati, Guarapuava, União da Vitória, Pato Branco, Francisco Beltrão, Foz do Iguaçu, Cascavel, Campo Mourão, Umuarama, Cianorte, Paranavaí, Maringá, Apucarana, Londrina, Cornelio Procópio, Jacarezinho, Toledo Telemaco Borba and Ivaiporã.

ADOLESCENTS – Beto Preto also said that this Tuesday (21), in a meeting with the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Cosems), Paraná will close a joint decision on the vaccination of adolescents. Last Wednesday (15) the Ministry of Health issued a Technical Note recommending vaccination only for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old who have permanent disabilities, comorbidities or are deprived of freedom.

“It is important to emphasize that Paraná continues to follow the PNI, but at the same time, we dialogue with the Ministry of Health and demand that, as soon as possible, the vaccination of adolescents is carried out, without comorbidities”, he emphasized.

Vaccination against Covid-19: PR exceeds 12 million doses applied

VACCINATION – According to data from the Vacinometer, Paraná has already applied 12,412,029 doses (D1), with 7,894,999 being the first doses; 322,484 single doses (DU) and 7,894,999 second doses (D2). The state has already reached 94.23% of the adult population, estimated at 8,720,953 people with at least one dose.