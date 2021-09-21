Parent-led therapy reduces likelihood of autism diagnosis

posted on 09/21/2021 06:00



Essay led by Andrew Whitehouse focuses on the skills of babies aged 9 to 14 months – (credit: University of Australia/disclosure)

A parent-led therapy that encourages the social development of infants with early signs of autism significantly reduced the likelihood of a diagnosis of the syndrome in early childhood. The result is from a worldwide study led by the Telethon Kids Institute and the University of Australia published in the journal Jama Pediatrics, of the North American Medical Association.

The research team, led by Andrew Whitehouse, found that the clinical diagnosis of autism at age 3 was 75% lower in children who received preventive therapy (iBasis-Vipp) compared to those who received the usual approach. According to the scientists, these findings were the first evidence in the world that preventive intervention during early childhood can lead to a significant improvement in the social development of children diagnosed with autism.

“Using iBasis-Vipp resulted in three times fewer diagnoses of autism at age 3,” Whitehouse said at an online press conference. “No preventive intervention test in infants applied before diagnosis has so far shown this effect.” Autism spectrum disorder is a syndrome characterized by problems in socialization, behavior and communication, usually diagnosed between the ages of 2 and 3 years. However, before that it is possible, for specialists, to identify babies with early signs.

According to Whitehouse, many autism therapies have attempted to replace developmental differences with more “typical” behaviors. iBasis-Vipp, in turn, seeks to work with each child’s unique differences and create a social environment that helps them learn in the way that is best for them. “The therapy uses video feedback to help parents understand and appreciate their baby’s unique abilities and use those qualities as a foundation for future development,” he explains. “By doing this, this therapy was able to stimulate social engagement and other autism-related behaviors, such as sensory characteristics and repetitiveness, to the point that these babies later were less likely to meet the criteria for diagnosing autism.”

new paradigm

The randomized clinical trial involved infants aged 9 to 14 months to investigate the impacts of iBasis-Vipp. All children showed early behavioral signs of autism. Over a five-month period, half received the video intervention, while a control group received current best practice treatment.

Eighty-nine children completed an assessment at baseline, at the end of the therapy period, and when they were 2-3 years old. “Autism is not typically diagnosed until age 3; however, interventions starting during the first two years of life, when the first signs of a developmental difference are seen and the brain is developing rapidly, can lead to an even greater impact on later developmental outcomes.”

“In the field of autism, we already know that it is very important to intervene as soon as possible when the diagnosis is identified. This study, however, represents a paradigm shift that very rigorously advocates intervention before the disorder has developed,” explains Marie Schaer, professor at the Faculty of Psychiatry at the University of Geneva and director of a clinic specializing in autism at the institution.

According to the specialist, there is pressure on doctors and family members to obtain a diagnosis of the syndrome as soon as possible due to the recognition that it is necessary to intervene as soon as possible with adapted behavioral therapies. “In the study, the authors provide robust scientific evidence that we should not wait until a diagnosis of autism can be made, and that we should intervene even earlier, before all signs are evident.”