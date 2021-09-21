Paul Rusesabagina: Rwanda declares hero of film ‘Hotel Rwanda’ guilty of terrorism | International

More information

This Monday, a Rwandan court convicted Paul Rusesabagina, the Rwandan hero played by actor Don Cheadle in the film Hotel Rwanda (2004), to 25 years in prison for belonging to a terrorist organization. The sentence had been expected since, in September 2020, the plane in which Rusesabagina was traveling to Burundi landed at Kigali airport. He was arrested in the capital of Rwanda and charged with “nine charges related to terrorism, arson, kidnapping and murder perpetrated against innocent and unarmed civilians on Rwandan soil, including the Nyabimata-Nyaruguru district in June 2018 and the Nyungwe district- Nyamagabe in December“, as explained by the Rwanda Bureau of Investigation (RIB) at that time. Human Rights Watch described the arrest as “an enforced disappearance” (he was missing for three days), while Rwanda’s intelligence chief assured that Rusesabagina “fell into an impeccable trap.”

The 67-year-old Rusesabagina-inspired film chronicles the wiles and cunning he had to employ as manager of the Mille Collins Hotel in Kigali to protect more than 1,200 people during the 1994 genocide, which ended in just 100 days with 800,000 lives — most of the Tutsi ethnic group, killed with machetes, burned alive or shot at close range by Hutu rebels.

The “island of fear in a sea of ​​fire”, as Rusesabagina described the luxury hotel where, through beer, lots of dollars in cash, cigars and a mixture of charm and conviction, allowed him to keep his customers and women alive. people who came for help, became a reference for what happened both in Rwanda and abroad, where silence and inaction were later considered a shameful failure of the international community. Two years after the genocide, Rusesabagina, a Hutu married to a Tutsi woman, received death threats and decided to go into exile in Belgium, where he applied for asylum and later obtained nationality. He resumed his life in the discretion that had always characterized him. He drove a taxi, bought a house in the suburbs and a few years later emigrated to the United States, where he made the trip during which he was arrested accused of being “the founder, leader, sponsor and member of violent, extremist and armed terrorist networks , such as the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRDC) and PDR-Ihumure“, as justified the RIB by issuing an international arrest warrant against him.

The popularity of the movie Hotel Rwanda, despite being questioned by some of the survivors, allowed Rusesabagina to create a coalition in opposition to the government of Paul Kagame, the Tutsi rebel commander who took power after his forces captured Kigali, ending the genocide. Rusesabagina never denied belonging to the MRDC and having financed its armed wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN) from exile, but denied “having asked that the targets of the attacks were civilians”.

In a 2018 video message used by the Public Ministry to ask for his life imprisonment, Rusesabagina assured that the time had come to use “all possible means to bring about change in Rwanda”. The former businessman and activist accuses the Kagame government of human rights abuses and an anti-Hutu policy that maintains division and confrontation in the country.

“This process has nothing to do with the film or its celebrity status, but with the lives of Rwandans lost by their actions and by the organizations they belonged to or led,” Kagame justified in the face of statements Rusesabagina made from prison before he the trial begin. In them he said that the group created in exile is carrying out a “diplomatic” struggle to represent the millions of Rwandan refugees and exiles who do not dare to return to the country. “We are not a terrorist organization,” he declared on camera.

