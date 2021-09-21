Pedro follows his father’s example and takes on a bastard son · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will surprise Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) by revealing that he will publicly assume their son. The monarch will follow the example of his father, Dom Pedro 1º (Caio Castro), in relation to his mistress, Domitila de Castro (Agatha Moreira), and her bastard sisters in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the next chapters of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the countess of Barral will begin to give indications that she is expecting a baby. Confirmation of pregnancy is expected to go on air in the September 30th chapter . The governess of princesses will tell the emperor that she will have his child.

Dom Pedro will be happy with the news, but the mistress will throw a bucket of cold water and list the damages that the pregnancy resulting from the extramarital relationship could bring to his reign.

In the scenes planned to air on october 2nd , the protagonist will appear thoughtful and will remember his stepsisters. Dom Pedro 1º had five children with Domitila, but only two girls survived, Isabel Maria (1824-1898) and Maria Isabel (1830-1896).

During the night, Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) will show up at Luísa’s house. “Pedro! How many times do I have to tell you not to do this, that it’s risky! What if someone sees you coming in here at this time of night?”, the countess will say to her lover.

“Luísa, I thought all day and made a decision: I’m going to follow my father’s example. I’m not going to hide from anyone, anyone, that the woman I love is going to give me a child. And that he’s going to have the baby. my name”, will affirm the monarch, leaving the character of Mariana Ximenes surprised with the attitude.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

