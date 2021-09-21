Peñarol vs Athletico: date, time and channel of the Copa Sudamericana match | How and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE on TV

Peñarol and Athletico face off this Thursday (23), at Campeón del Siglo, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). All the details at Bolavip Brazil.

For the outward match of the semifinals of the South American Cup, Peñarol and athletic face off this Thursday (23), at the Campeón del Siglo, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). The confrontation gives good memories to fans of Hurricane. You will be able to follow the duel live on the CONMEBOL TV pay-per-view service.

In the previous phases, Athletico left behind América de Cali and LDU. To eliminate the Ecuadorians, it was necessary to take a disadvantage of two goals, winning 4-2 in the return game. The Carboneros eliminated the great rival Nacional in the round of 16, and Sporting Cristal in the quarterfinals.

For the third season in the last four, Hurricane faces Peñarol. In the 2018 Copa Sudamericana, in a match valid for the second phase, the Brazilian team thrashed 6-1 on the aggregate scoreboard. In the Copa Libertadores 2020, the confrontation was for the group stage, and there was a victory for each side.

Athletico came back to win last weekend, after going without a win for several games, and will confidently go into the first game. The team is looking for the second South American final, and has a former Peñarol player at his side: Uruguay midfielder David Terans.

Peñarol x Athletico: how and where to watch LIVE on TV

Peñarol and Athletico face off this Thursday (23), at Campeón del Siglo, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). You will be able to follow the duel live on the CONMEBOL TV pay-per-view service.